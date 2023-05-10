Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Engineering Battalion Training [Image 4 of 8]

    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Engineering Battalion Training

    CAPO TEULADA, ITALY

    05.10.2023

    Photo by OR-2 Synne Nilsson 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    A soldier from the Norwegian Engineering Battalion HRF Coy in his CV90 during NATOs exercise Noble Jump23. These Soldiers and their equipment are part of the Very High Readiness Joint Taskforce of the NATO Response Force (NRF). The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. (NATO photo by Junior Specialist (OR-2) Synne Nilsson, NOR-A).

