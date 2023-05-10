Exercise Noble Jump 23: Engineering Battalion Training

A soldier from the Norwegian Engineering Battalion HRF Coy in his CV90 during NATOs exercise Noble Jump23. These Soldiers and their equipment are part of the Very High Readiness Joint Taskforce of the NATO Response Force (NRF). The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. (NATO photo by Junior Specialist (OR-2) Synne Nilsson, NOR-A).

