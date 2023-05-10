Norwegian Leopard2s, and a German leopard and Tiger hellicopter photographed during NATOs exercise Noble Jump 23. These Soldiers and their equipment are part of the Very High Readiness Joint Taskforce of the NATO Response Force (NRF). The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. (NATO photo by Junior Specialist (OR-2) Synne Nilsson, NOR-A).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.12.2023 06:10 Photo ID: 7792265 VIRIN: 230510-O-D0455-0099 Resolution: 7639x5095 Size: 1.17 MB Location: CAPO TEULADA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Noble Jump 23: Engineering Battalion Training [Image 8 of 8], by OR-2 Synne Nilsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.