A groupphoto on a Wisent2 during NATOs exercise Noble Jump23 in Sardinia, Italy. This group is a part of the Norwegian Engineering Battalion HRF Coy. These Soldiers and their equipment are part of the Very High Readiness Joint Taskforce of the NATO Response Force (NRF). The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.12.2023 06:10 Photo ID: 7792264 VIRIN: 230510-O-D0455-0105 Resolution: 7677x5120 Size: 1.81 MB Location: CAPO TEULADA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Noble Jump 23: Engineering Battalion Training [Image 8 of 8], by OR-2 Synne Nilsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.