    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 10, 2023) – Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), perform maintenance on an AH-1Z Viper aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), May 10, 2023. Synchronizing the complementary capabilities of the 13th MEU and Anchorage multiplies the traditional influence of sea power to produce and more competitive and lethal force. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 06:27
    Photo ID: 7792263
    VIRIN: 230510-N-HX806-1033
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
