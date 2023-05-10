Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni [Image 14 of 17]

    CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr. 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj Troy E. Black, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, recognize Marines for their individual contributions and dedication to the mission during a luncheon on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, May 12, 2023. The Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visited MCAS Iwakuni to meet with command staff, local Japanese government officials, and converse with Marines assigned to the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 05:54
    Photo ID: 7792242
    VIRIN: 230512-M-UR958-1670
    Resolution: 6024x3389
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Brian Bolin Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni
    CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni
    CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni
    CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni
    CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni
    CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni
    CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni
    CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni
    CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni
    CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni
    CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni
    CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni
    CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni
    CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni
    CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni
    CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni
    CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CMC
    interoperability
    allies
    service chief
    SMMC
    Force Design 2030

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT