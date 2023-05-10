CMC and SMMC visit MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj Troy E. Black, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, recognize Marines for their individual contributions and dedication to the mission during a luncheon on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, May 12, 2023. The Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visited MCAS Iwakuni to meet with command staff, local Japanese government officials, and converse with Marines assigned to the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

