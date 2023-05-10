688th Cyberspace Wing April 2023 Cyber Warrior of the Month

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Mar, vulnerability management technician, 561st Network Operations was selected as the April 2023 Cyber Warrior of the Month for the 688th Cyberspace Wing. Mar set the bar as a certified instructor by teaching over 100 individuals across all nine Air Force major commands and detailing the operations of the enterprises' scanning tool.



He helped raise the access rate for thousands of assets across the Air Force Network. He taught Initial Qualification and Mission Qualification training to over 40 squadron wingmen, guaranteeing a mission ready status for those Airmen and boosted capability by more than 55 percent. In addition to being an exceptional instructor, Senior Airman Mar continues to prove himself as a lead operator. He restored five servers, ultimately restoring network scanning which identified over 27,000 vulnerabilities across a $3.1 million enclave.

