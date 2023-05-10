Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, begins the assembly phase of the MQ-9A Reapers, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, May 10, 2023. The MQ-9A is a remotely piloted aircraft capable of supporting a wide range of operations such as coastal and border surveillance, weapons tracking, embargo enforcement, humanitarian and disaster assistance, support of peacekeeping and counter-narcotic operations. VMU-3 supports the Marine Air-Ground Task Force by providing multi-surveillance and reconnaissance, data gateway and relay capabilities through an aerial layer, and enabling or conducting the detection and cross cueing or targets and facilitating their engagement during expeditionary, joint and combined operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 23:38
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    This work, VMU-3 MQ-9A Reapers Assembly Phase [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

