VMU-3 MQ-9A Reapers Assembly Phase

U.S. Marine Corps Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, begins the assembly phase of the MQ-9A Reapers, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, May 10, 2023. The MQ-9A is a remotely piloted aircraft capable of supporting a wide range of operations such as coastal and border surveillance, weapons tracking, embargo enforcement, humanitarian and disaster assistance, support of peacekeeping and counter-narcotic operations. VMU-3 supports the Marine Air-Ground Task Force by providing multi-surveillance and reconnaissance, data gateway and relay capabilities through an aerial layer, and enabling or conducting the detection and cross cueing or targets and facilitating their engagement during expeditionary, joint and combined operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

