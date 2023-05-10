Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, performing the duties of under secretary of the Air Force, left, engages with U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, right, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, PACAF command chief, center, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 3, 2023. Jones oversaw the creation of strategy and policy, the purchase of weapons, workforce management, and risk management for the Department of the Air Force after receiving Senate confirmation in July 2021. During her visit, she met with PACAF leaders to better understand PACAF’s overall infrastructure and mission opportunities and challenges relative to the Pacing Challenge and how PACAF competes, deters, and wins in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    VIRIN: 230413-F-EA289-0155
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Forces hosts Under Secretary of the Air Force [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

