Pacific Air Forces hosts Under Secretary of the Air Force

Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, performing the duties of under secretary of the Air Force, coins Robin Plante, Pacific Air Forces Protocol director, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 3, 2023. Jones is responsible for the affairs of the Department of the Air Force, comprised of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, to include organizing, training, and equipping Air and Space Forces and for the welfare of approximately 700,000 active duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian Airmen and Guardians and their families serving around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

