USS Tripoli Sailors Continue To Paint The Ship’s Hull During SRA

230509-N-ML799-1058 SAN DIEGO (May 9, 2023) – Seaman Wilson Alumonah, left, from Lagos, Nigeria, and Seaman Michael Brooks, right, from Louisa, Kentucky, sand the hull of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability May 9. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

