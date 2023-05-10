Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailors Continue To Paint The Ship’s Hull During SRA [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Tripoli Sailors Continue To Paint The Ship’s Hull During SRA

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230509-N-ML799-1014 SAN DIEGO (May 9, 2023) – Seaman Wilson Alumonah, from Lagos, Nigeria, dons a safety harness before sanding the hull of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability May 9. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 20:19
    Photo ID: 7791488
    VIRIN: 230509-N-ML799-1014
    Resolution: 3193x4789
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Continue To Paint The Ship’s Hull During SRA [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHA
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli

