230509-N-ML799-1026 SAN DIEGO (May 9, 2023) – Seaman Wilson Alumonah, from Lagos, Nigeria, prepares to sand the hull of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability May 9. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 20:19
|Photo ID:
|7791486
|VIRIN:
|230509-N-ML799-1026
|Resolution:
|3422x5133
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Continue To Paint The Ship’s Hull During SRA [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
