USS Tripoli Sailors Continue To Paint The Ship’s Hull During SRA

230509-N-ML799-1010 SAN DIEGO (May 9, 2023) – Seaman Michael Brooks, from Louisa, Kentucky, dons a safety harness before sanding the hull of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability May 9. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

