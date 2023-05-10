YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 11, 2023) - Vice Adm. Del E. Crandall, Judge Advocate General of the Navy, gives opening remarks during the Judge Advocate General (JAG) all hands call onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY).

For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 20:15 Photo ID: 7791484 VIRIN: 230510-D-BB059-4262 Resolution: 6288x4197 Size: 3.18 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JAG All Hands, by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.