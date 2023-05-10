Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAG All Hands

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 11, 2023) - Vice Adm. Del E. Crandall, Judge Advocate General of the Navy, gives opening remarks during the Judge Advocate General (JAG) all hands call onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY).
    For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 20:15
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    This work, JAG All Hands, by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

