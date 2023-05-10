USS Tripoli Conducts Chapter 13 Firefighting Drill During SRA

230508-N-EU502-2053 SAN DIEGO (May 8, 2023) – Damage Controlman Fireman Juan Ecinos, from Round Rock, Texas, uses a Navy Firefighting Thermal Imager during a fire-fighting drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) May 8. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Shultz)

