USS Tripoli Conducts Chapter 13 Firefighting Drill During SRA

230508-N-EU502-2041 SAN DIEGO (May 8, 2023) – Machine Repairman 3rd Class Gunner Vandervort, from Lake Ozark, Missouri, mans a fire hose during a fire-fighting drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) May 8. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Shultz)
