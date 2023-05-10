USS Normandy Daily Operations

230510-N-LK647-1063 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 10, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Cade Clayton, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), simulates using a CO2 fire extinguisher as the ship conducts a general quarters drill, May 10, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

