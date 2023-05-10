Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Army Medical Center April Awards Ceremony

    Tripler Army Medical Center April Awards Ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Four outstanding staff members received commander’s coins during an awards ceremony in the Kyser Auditorium for their dedication and support during the Hawaii Blood Bank shortage. From left: Cpl. Ivanyelise Aponte Gonzalez, Spc. Jorge Arias, Spc. Zachary Sparkmaan, and Mr. Christopher Harens.

