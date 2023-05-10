Tripler Army Medical Center April Awards Ceremony

Four outstanding staff members received commander’s coins during an awards ceremony in the Kyser Auditorium for their dedication and support during the Hawaii Blood Bank shortage. From left: Cpl. Ivanyelise Aponte Gonzalez, Spc. Jorge Arias, Spc. Zachary Sparkmaan, and Mr. Christopher Harens.
