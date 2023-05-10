230510-N-LK647-1045 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 10, 2023) Hull Technician Drake Valenzuela, right, assists a scene investigator from Repair Locker 2 communicate with the Repair Locker aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as the ship conducts a general quarters drill, May 10, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 18:43 Photo ID: 7791214 VIRIN: 230510-N-LK647-1045 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 700.43 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.