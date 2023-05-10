OICC Florence particpates in construction milestone

Members of Officer in Charge of Construction Florence attended a “Topping Out” ceremony on May 10, 2023 for project P-728, a new C-12W aircraft maintenance hangar aboard Marine Corps Air Station New River. Attendees were invited to sign the final beam to be placed atop the structure as part of the informal ceremony. The project was the first design accepted for the Hurricane Florence Recovery Program, and is scheduled to be complete in Spring 2024.

