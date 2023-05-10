Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OICC Florence particpates in construction milestone [Image 7 of 9]

    OICC Florence particpates in construction milestone

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Ashley Snipes 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Officer in Charge of Construction Florence

    Members of Officer in Charge of Construction Florence attended a “Topping Out” ceremony on May 10, 2023 for project P-728, a new C-12W aircraft maintenance hangar aboard Marine Corps Air Station New River. Attendees were invited to sign the final beam to be placed atop the structure as part of the informal ceremony. The project was the first design accepted for the Hurricane Florence Recovery Program, and is scheduled to be complete in Spring 2024.

