F-16 Viper Demo team participates in FAMEX 2023

Attendees wait for the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team to set up their show tent during Feria Aeroespacial Mexico 2023 (FAMEX 23) at Base Aérea No.1 de Santa Lucía, Mexico, April 29, 2023. FAMEX demonstrates the cooperation between two of the Western hemisphere’s largest militaries on regional defense and economic efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

