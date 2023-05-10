U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Demonstration Team commander and pilot, smiles for a photo with the crowd during Feria Aeroespacial Mexico 2023 (FAMEX 23) at Base Aérea No.1 de Santa Lucía, Mexico, April 29, 2023. FAMEX strengthens the partnership between the U.S. and Mexico through mutual coordination and cooperation, ultimately enhancing operational capability and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 12:40
|Photo ID:
|7790454
|VIRIN:
|230429-F-ZB805-0424
|Resolution:
|4842x3459
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|MX
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Viper Demo team participates in FAMEX 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Madeline Herzog
