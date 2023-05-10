Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Viper Demo team participates in FAMEX 2023 [Image 7 of 15]

    F-16 Viper Demo team participates in FAMEX 2023

    MEXICO

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs precision aerial maneuvers during Feria Aeroespacial Mexico 2023 (FAMEX 23) at Base Aérea No.1 de Santa Lucía, Mexico, April 29, 2023. FAMEX strengthens the partnership between the U.S. and Mexico through mutual coordination and cooperation, ultimately enhancing operational capability and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 12:40
    Location: MX
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Viper Demo team participates in FAMEX 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show
    Shaw AFB
    20FW
    F-16 Viper Demo
    FAMEX2023

