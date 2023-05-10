F-16 Viper Demo team participates in FAMEX 2023

U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs precision aerial maneuvers during Feria Aeroespacial Mexico 2023 (FAMEX 23) at Base Aérea No.1 de Santa Lucía, Mexico, April 29, 2023. FAMEX strengthens the partnership between the U.S. and Mexico through mutual coordination and cooperation, ultimately enhancing operational capability and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

