F-16 Viper Demo team participates in FAMEX 2023

U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs precision aerial maneuvers during Feria Aeroespacial Mexico 2023 (FAMEX 23) at Base Aérea No.1 de Santa Lucía, Mexico, April 29, 2023. Global alliances and partnerships provide the U.S. with a critical asymmetric advantage over our competitors and adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

