U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs precision aerial maneuvers during Feria Aeroespacial Mexico 2023 (FAMEX 23) at Base Aérea No.1 de Santa Lucía, Mexico, April 29, 2023. FAMEX demonstrates the cooperation between two of the Western hemisphere’s largest militaries on regional defense and economic efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 12:40 Photo ID: 7790445 VIRIN: 230429-F-ZB805-0883 Resolution: 4181x2986 Size: 2.6 MB Location: MX Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16 Viper Demo team participates in FAMEX 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.