    USSPACECOM general speaks at Congress of Women Leaders [Image 5 of 5]

    USSPACECOM general speaks at Congress of Women Leaders

    MEXICO

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Audience members listen to U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Traci L. Kueker-Murphy, Space Command deputy director of strategy, plans and policy, speak on a panel at a Congress of Women Leaders conference during Feria Aeroespacial Mexico 2023 (FAMEX 23) at Base Aérea No.1 de Santa Lucía, Mexico, April 27, 2023. Through our robust defense partnership, the U.S. and Mexico coordinate our responses to challenges across all levels, from tactical to strategic, improving regional security and expanding operational compatibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    WLC
    USSPACECOM
    FAMEX 2023

