USSPACECOM general speaks at Congress of Women Leaders

Audience members listen to U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Traci L. Kueker-Murphy, Space Command deputy director of strategy, plans and policy, speak on a panel at a Congress of Women Leaders conference during Feria Aeroespacial Mexico 2023 (FAMEX 23) at Base Aérea No.1 de Santa Lucía, Mexico, April 27, 2023. Through our robust defense partnership, the U.S. and Mexico coordinate our responses to challenges across all levels, from tactical to strategic, improving regional security and expanding operational compatibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023