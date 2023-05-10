U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Traci L. Kueker-Murphy, Space Command deputy director of strategy, plans and policy, speaks at a Congress of Women Leaders conference during Feria Aeroespacial Mexico 2023 (FAMEX 23) at Base Aérea No.1 de Santa Lucía, Mexico, April 27, 2023. The cooperative regional partnership is based on the understanding that mutually identified natural and manmade challenges and threats can only be defeated by working together.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 12:35
|Photo ID:
|7790435
|VIRIN:
|230427-F-ZB805-0349
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|MX
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USSPACECOM general speaks at Congress of Women Leaders [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
