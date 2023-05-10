USSPACECOM general speaks at Congress of Women Leaders

U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Traci L. Kueker-Murphy, Space Command deputy director of strategy, plans and policy, speaks at a Congress of Women Leaders conference during Feria Aeroespacial Mexico 2023 (FAMEX 23) at Base Aérea No.1 de Santa Lucía, Mexico, April 27, 2023. The cooperative regional partnership is based on the understanding that mutually identified natural and manmade challenges and threats can only be defeated by working together.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

