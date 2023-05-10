U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Traci L. Kueker-Murphy, Space Command deputy director of strategy, plans and policy, speaks at a Congress of Women Leaders conference during Feria Aeroespacial Mexico 2023 (FAMEX 23) at Base Aérea No.1 de Santa Lucía, Mexico, April 27, 2023. U.S. and Mexico armed forces conduct approximately 300 events annually to include training, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, engagements, and bilateral/multilateral exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 12:35
|Location:
|MX
This work, USSPACECOM general speaks at Congress of Women Leaders [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
