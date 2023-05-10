Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kessel Run's LNO Program Brings Intense Customer Focus to the Field [Image 2 of 2]

    Kessel Run's LNO Program Brings Intense Customer Focus to the Field

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    BOSTON (MAY 4, 2023) – Former Kessel Run Liaison Officers lead a panel discussion on the importance of the liaison officer program and its connection to one of Kessel Run’s core values, Intense Customer Focus, during their recent “May the 4th” Celebrate Kessel Run cultural day. Liaison officers facilitate communication between the organization and Kessel Run All-Domain Operations Suite users at air operations centers. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

