Kessel Run's LNO Program Brings Intense Customer Focus to the Field

BOSTON (MAY 4, 2023) – Former Kessel Run Liaison Officers lead a panel discussion on the importance of the liaison officer program and its connection to one of Kessel Run’s core values, Intense Customer Focus, during their recent “May the 4th” Celebrate Kessel Run cultural day. Liaison officers facilitate communication between the organization and Kessel Run All-Domain Operations Suite users at air operations centers. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 Location: BOSTON, MA, US