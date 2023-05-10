A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) 1st Cavalry Division, awaits a tank convoy during exercise Combined Resolve 18 (CbR 18) at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, May 11, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of over 4,000 service members, allies and partners from 15 countries, and is designed to assess units’ abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micah Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 09:19
|Photo ID:
|7789760
|VIRIN:
|230511-A-PR716-1002
|Resolution:
|4287x2858
|Size:
|9.36 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Waiting in the Woods, by SPC Micah Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
