Waiting in the Woods

A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) 1st Cavalry Division, awaits a tank convoy during exercise Combined Resolve 18 (CbR 18) at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, May 11, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of over 4,000 service members, allies and partners from 15 countries, and is designed to assess units’ abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micah Wilson)

