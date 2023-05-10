Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Waiting in the Woods

    Waiting in the Woods

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Spc. Micah Wilson 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) 1st Cavalry Division, awaits a tank convoy during exercise Combined Resolve 18 (CbR 18) at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, May 11, 2023. Combined Resolve 18 is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of over 4,000 service members, allies and partners from 15 countries, and is designed to assess units’ abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micah Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 09:19
    Photo ID: 7789760
    VIRIN: 230511-A-PR716-1002
    Resolution: 4287x2858
    Size: 9.36 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Waiting in the Woods, by SPC Micah Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT