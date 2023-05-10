Industry partners from more than 300 businesses made their way to the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center for Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division’s Small Business Outreach and Engagement Event May 3. Attendees were encouraged to visit networking table stations in the afternoon with department representatives.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 08:47 Photo ID: 7789739 VIRIN: 230503-N-EE341-129 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 4.38 MB Location: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 NSWCDD Small Business Outreach and Engagement Event, by Madeline Keenan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.