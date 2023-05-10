Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 NSWCDD Small Business Outreach and Engagement Event

    FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Madeline Keenan 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    Industry partners from more than 300 businesses made their way to the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center for Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division’s Small Business Outreach and Engagement Event May 3. Attendees were encouraged to visit networking table stations in the afternoon with department representatives.

