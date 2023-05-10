Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DIX. 7th Legal Support Organization TABLE VI Pistol Qualification. May 10th, 2023 [Image 3 of 7]

    FORT DIX. 7th Legal Support Organization TABLE VI Pistol Qualification. May 10th, 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 7th Legal Support Organization conducts TABLE VI Stage 1 Qualification with M9 Pistol on RANGE 06A At Fort Dix, NJ. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 08:37
    Photo ID: 7789725
    VIRIN: 230510-A-IE493-427
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 750.63 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORT DIX. 7th Legal Support Organization TABLE VI Pistol Qualification. May 10th, 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix 7th Legal Support Organization TABLE VI Pistol Qualification.

