Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 08:20 Photo ID: 7789695 VIRIN: 230509-A-US054-326 Resolution: 3216x2136 Size: 6.85 MB Location: US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Youth of the Year makes contributions beyond self, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.