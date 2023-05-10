Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Youth of the Year makes contributions beyond self

    Youth of the Year makes contributions beyond self

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Deladem Potakey poses with a basketball at the Fort Gregg-Adams Youth Center. He is the facility’s Youth of the Year Award winner for 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 08:20
    Photo ID: 7789695
    VIRIN: 230509-A-US054-326
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Youth of the Year makes contributions beyond self, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Youth of the Year makes contributions beyond self

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    quality of life
    garrison
    FMWR
    family assistance
    CYS
    Fort-Gregg-Adams-News-2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT