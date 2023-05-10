Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DIX-JROTC Joint Military Services Commander's Cup Competition. May 10th, 2023 [Image 7 of 10]

    FORT DIX-JROTC Joint Military Services Commander's Cup Competition. May 10th, 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    JROTC cadets participate in the South Jersey Joint Military Services Commander’s Cup Competition at the Fort Dix one-mile track. The five-event competition allows JROTC units from around the region to participate in a day of friendly competition and exercise. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix JROTC Joint Military Services Commander's Cup Competition.

