FORT DIX-JROTC Joint Military Services Commander's Cup Competition. May 10th, 2023

JROTC cadets participate in the South Jersey Joint Military Services Commander’s Cup Competition at the Fort Dix one-mile track. The five-event competition allows JROTC units from around the region to participate in a day of friendly competition and exercise. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
05.10.2023
05.11.2023 08:19
7789681
230510-A-IE493-137
2400x1600
442.25 KB
FORT DIX, NJ, US
2
0
