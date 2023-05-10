Know Your Defender - Spc. Markey Little

Meet U.S. Army Spc. Markey Little, a signal support specialist assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade.



Little faces a demanding challenge of ensuring his battalion’s communication tools are working and are synced-up for troop movement in both training and real-world scenarios such as Swift Response 23, the first of three exercises in Defender 23.



“Getting the communications up for the team is what’s most important,” said Little. “It’s what helps the mission succeed.”



Soldiers from the battalion arrived in Spain and are working with their Spanish counterparts to conduct air drop and live-fire exercises in a training area located in San Gregorio, Spain.



Little also said that the opportunities to travel and experience new cultures are his favorite parts of the exercise so far.



DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,800 U.S. and 15,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)

Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 Location: ES