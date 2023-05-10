Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Tank, Engineer, Infantry, Medic Training [Image 20 of 24]

    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Tank, Engineer, Infantry, Medic Training

    CAPO TEULADA, ITALY

    05.09.2023

    Photo by OR-2 Synne Nilsson 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Infantry from the Norwegian Army practicing during NATO exercise Noble Jump23. These Soldiers are a part of the NATO Response Force’s (NRF) High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). The VJTF is a NATO asset kept on high alert to respond quickly to emerging crises.

    Exercise Noble Jump is NATO’s premier exercise for their Very High Readiness Joint Task Force of the NATO Response Force (NRF) in 2023. The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. (NATO photo by Junior Specialist (OR-2) Synne Nilsson, NOR-A).

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 07:51
    Photo ID: 7789635
    VIRIN: 230509-O-D0455-0078
    Resolution: 7134x4758
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: CAPO TEULADA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Noble Jump 23: Tank, Engineer, Infantry, Medic Training [Image 24 of 24], by OR-2 Synne Nilsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NATO
    #Italy
    #Engineer
    #Medic
    #Infantry
    #NobleJump23

