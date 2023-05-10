Leopard2 from the Norwegian Army during NATO exercise Noble Jump 23. These Soldiers are a part of the NATO Response Force’s (NRF) High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). The VJTF is a NATO asset kept on high alert to respond quickly to emerging crises.



Exercise Noble Jump is NATO’s premier exercise for their Very High Readiness Joint Task Force of the NATO Response Force (NRF) in 2023. The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. (NATO photo by Junior Specialist (OR-2) Synne Nilsson, NOR-A).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 07:51 Photo ID: 7789628 VIRIN: 230509-O-D0455-0085 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 2.23 MB Location: CAPO TEULADA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Noble Jump 23: Tank, Engineer, Infantry, Medic Trainingv [Image 24 of 24], by OR-2 Synne Nilsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.