Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 Pilots Integrate with Joint Tactical Air Controllers (JTACs) for Day 2 of Defender Europe 2023 [Image 5 of 6]

    A-10 Pilots Integrate with Joint Tactical Air Controllers (JTACs) for Day 2 of Defender Europe 2023

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Maj. Shelley Ecklebe 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A-10 Pilots Integrate with Joint Tactical Air Controllers (JTACs) for Day 2 of Defender Europe 2023.

    A-10 pilots from the 442d Fighter Wing integrate with Joint Tactical Air Controllers (JTACs) for day two of flying in Zaragoza, Spain on May 9, 2023.

    Soldiers in the 5-159 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) watched A-10 pilots perform close air support missions with United States Air Force and Spanish JTACs.

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa, our Allies and partners possess the organic ability to execute Joint Forcible Entries to support U.S. and NATO operations. These efforts will also ensure increased interoperability between U.S., Allies, and partner forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 05:29
    Photo ID: 7789356
    VIRIN: 230509-F-QG358-0108
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: ZARAGOZA, ES 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Pilots Integrate with Joint Tactical Air Controllers (JTACs) for Day 2 of Defender Europe 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Maj. Shelley Ecklebe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 Pilots Integrate with Joint Tactical Air Controllers (JTACs) for Day 2 of Defender Europe 2023
    A-10 Pilots Integrate with Joint Tactical Air Controllers (JTACs) for Day 2 of Defender Europe 2023
    A-10 Pilots Integrate with Joint Tactical Air Controllers (JTACs) for Day 2 of Defender Europe 2023
    A-10 Pilots Integrate with Joint Tactical Air Controllers (JTACs) for Day 2 of Defender Europe 2023
    A-10 Pilots Integrate with Joint Tactical Air Controllers (JTACs) for Day 2 of Defender Europe 2023
    A-10 Pilots Integrate with Joint Tactical Air Controllers (JTACs) for Day 2 of Defender Europe 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    defendereurope
    DEFENDER23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT