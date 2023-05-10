A-10 Pilots Integrate with Joint Tactical Air Controllers (JTACs) for Day 2 of Defender Europe 2023.



A-10 pilots from the 442d Fighter Wing integrate with Joint Tactical Air Controllers (JTACs) for day two of flying in Zaragoza, Spain on May 9, 2023.



Soldiers in the 5-159 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) watched A-10 pilots perform close air support missions with United States Air Force and Spanish JTACs.



U.S. Army Europe and Africa, our Allies and partners possess the organic ability to execute Joint Forcible Entries to support U.S. and NATO operations. These efforts will also ensure increased interoperability between U.S., Allies, and partner forces.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 05:29 Photo ID: 7789353 VIRIN: 230509-F-QG358-0138 Resolution: 4130x2748 Size: 595.51 KB Location: ZARAGOZA, ES Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Pilots Integrate with Joint Tactical Air Controllers (JTACs) for Day 2 of Defender Europe 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Maj. Shelley Ecklebe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.