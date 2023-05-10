Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    442d Fighter Wing participates in ACE training during Defender 23 [Image 12 of 12]

    442d Fighter Wing participates in ACE training during Defender 23

    THESSALONIKI AIR BASE, GREECE

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Krysamere Shockley, a crew chief with the 442d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., salutes the pilot as she launches her jet for an agile combat employment training mission during NATO exercise Defender 23 at Thessaloniki Air Base, Greece, May 10, 2023. ACE ensures U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, along with NATO Allies and partners, are ready for potential short or no-notice contingencies by allowing forces to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support. This ensures Airmen and aircrews are postured to respond across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bob Jennings)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 05:29
    Location: THESSALONIKI AIR BASE, GR
    This work, 442d Fighter Wing participates in ACE training during Defender 23 [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

