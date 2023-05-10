442d Fighter Wing participates in ACE training during Defender 23

Airman Luke-Tyler Nibert, a crew chief with the 358th Fighter Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., waits to launch his jet for an agile combat employment training mission during NATO exercise Defender 23 at Thessaloniki Air Base, Greece, May 10, 2023. ACE ensures U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, along with NATO Allies and partners, are ready for potential short or no-notice contingencies by allowing forces to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support. This ensures Airmen and aircrews are postured to respond across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bob Jennings)

