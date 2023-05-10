Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Brown Reenlistment, ASG-KU [Image 2 of 2]

    Sgt. Brown Reenlistment, ASG-KU

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Maj. Preston R. Giddens, brigade administrative officer, Area Support Group – Kuwait, and Sgt. Miles D. Brown, human resource sergeant, ASG-KU, pose with Brown’s certificates during his reenlistment ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 11, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 03:48
    Photo ID: 7789181
    VIRIN: 230511-D-VN697-192
    Resolution: 4379x2852
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Brown Reenlistment, ASG-KU [Image 2 of 2], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sgt. Brown Reenlistment, ASG-KU
    Sgt. Brown Reenlistment, ASG-KU

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    U.S. Army Central
    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    ARCENT
    ASG-KU
    Sgt. Miles Brown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT