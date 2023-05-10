Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM Garza converses with the winners of the land navigation course [Image 2 of 2]

    CSM Garza converses with the winners of the land navigation course

    KUWAIT

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Washington 

    Task Force Spartan

    (LEFT) Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza, Senior Enlisted Leader for US Army Central Command, converses with the winners of the land navigation course at the US Army Central Best Squad Competition at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The five-day competition is intended to assess squads' performance in teamwork-required scenarios and to gauge their knowledge with troop responsibilities and combat training. The winning team will represent U.S. Army Central at the Best Squad Competition, which the U.S. Army Forces Command will host in August. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Washington)

    This work, CSM Garza converses with the winners of the land navigation course [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Gabriel Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

