Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque speaks to the competitors after the land navigation course

Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque, G3/5/7 Sergeant Major for the US Army Central Command, speaks to the competitors after the land navigation course at the US Army Central Best Squad Competition at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The five-day competition is intended to assess squads' performance in teamwork-required scenarios and to gauge their knowledge with troop responsibilities and combat training. The winning team will represent U.S. Army Central at the Best Squad Competition, which the U.S. Army Forces Command will host in August. (Staff Sgt. Gabriel Washington)

