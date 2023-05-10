Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LION RESPONSE 2023 [Image 20 of 31]

    LION RESPONSE 2023

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The Vicenza Military Community conducted its full-scale Lion Response 2023 exercise on Caserma Ederle, Italy, May 10, 2023. The purpose of the annual training exercise was to test and validate Force Protection and Emergency Management plans and procedures in response to an emergency situation. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 02:05
    Photo ID: 7789131
    VIRIN: 230510-A-JM436-0020
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, LION RESPONSE 2023 [Image 31 of 31], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS

    USArmy
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    TrainingDoneRight

