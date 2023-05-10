230510-N-CD453-2093 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2023) Machinist Mate 3rd Class Fernando Cantu, from Brownsville, Texas, simulates white smoke as Machinist Mate 2nd Class Lucas Dustal, from Lakeland, Florida, communicates on a radio during an engineering training drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 23:53 Photo ID: 7789064 VIRIN: 230510-N-CD453-2093 Resolution: 5538x3956 Size: 2.36 MB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct Engineering Drill Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.