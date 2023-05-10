Sailors Conduct Engineering Drill Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230510-N-CD453-2056 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Henry Schweizer, from Warminster, Pennsylvania, and Damage Controlman Fireman Xavier Rodriguez, from Orlando, Florida, discuss procedure while participating in an engineering training drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

Date Taken: 05.10.2023